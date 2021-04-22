Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 343,644 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,360,493 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 343,644 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Microsoft worth $1,263,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $260.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.47. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.39 and a fifty-two week high of $261.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.02.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

