Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.58

Shares of Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.58 and last traded at $46.12, with a volume of 3560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VOPKY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Royal Vopak from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.166 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Royal Vopak’s previous annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Royal Vopak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Royal Vopak Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters.

