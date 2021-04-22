Royal Vopak’s (VOPKY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VOPKY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Royal Vopak from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOPKY traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76. Royal Vopak has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $58.90.

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters.

