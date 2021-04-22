Royale Finance Market Cap Hits $3.17 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00064924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.80 or 0.00286599 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004340 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00026508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $520.89 or 0.01010068 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.49 or 0.00683522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,924.51 or 1.00688022 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.