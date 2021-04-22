RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.26 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $222.63 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00065799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00279931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004457 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00027280 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.81 or 0.01025794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.25 or 0.00695190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,196.70 or 1.01485615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 721,033,343 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

