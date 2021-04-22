Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Up 9.2%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) shot up 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.57 and last traded at $29.35. 11,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,644,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUBY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

