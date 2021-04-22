Ruler Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $282,330.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for about $276.86 or 0.00530401 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00064574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00281914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00026665 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.54 or 0.01014463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.67 or 0.00681372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,467.41 or 1.00514537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.