Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $1.51 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00065988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00017828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00091975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.00684171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.10 or 0.07729233 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00045947 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

