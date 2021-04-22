Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,613 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.86% of Rush Enterprises worth $38,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RUSHB. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 843,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 281,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after acquiring an additional 161,172 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 144,211 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 413,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 435,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 134,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHB opened at $44.07 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

