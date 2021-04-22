Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Trading Down 5%

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.76 and last traded at $46.76. Approximately 2,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 210,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

