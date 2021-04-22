Rush Street Interactive Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,836 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,596% compared to the average daily volume of 212 put options.

In other news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $42,606,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,436,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 184.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 837,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 542,833 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,825,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,184,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on RSI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of RSI opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.