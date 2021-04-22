RWS’s (RWS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

RWS (LON:RWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 761 ($9.94) target price on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of RWS in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 682.20 ($8.91).

Shares of RWS stock opened at GBX 685 ($8.95) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 636.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 589.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84. RWS has a 1-year low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 767 ($10.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

