Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Ryder System by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

R stock opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.96.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.