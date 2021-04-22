Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RHP. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $77.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The business’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 17,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.