SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $252,208.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $5.45 or 0.00010364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00064694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00282427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004462 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027131 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $540.01 or 0.01027326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.48 or 0.00687685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,055.30 or 1.00933557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 486,335 coins and its circulating supply is 459,193 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars.

