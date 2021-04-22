SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $5.45 or 0.00010364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $252,208.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002443 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00064694 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00282427 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004462 BTC.
- THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027131 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.01 or 0.01027326 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.48 or 0.00687685 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,055.30 or 1.00933557 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
SAFE DEAL Coin Profile
Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL
