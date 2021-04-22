SAFE2 (SAFE2) Price Down 42.4% Over Last Week

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00064619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00269721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $582.23 or 0.01060624 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00025380 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.09 or 0.00685107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,042.22 or 1.00268638 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

