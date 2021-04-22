SafeInsure (SINS) Price Reaches $0.0186

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $383,948.35 and $751.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00035112 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001230 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001385 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002600 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,641,515 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

