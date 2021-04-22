SafeInsure Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $774.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $345,930.24 and approximately $774.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00033837 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001381 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002833 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,637,622 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

