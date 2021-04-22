Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.59

Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.59 and traded as high as C$43.50. Sagen MI Canada shares last traded at C$43.48, with a volume of 723,454 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Sagen MI Canada from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$43.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Sagen MI Canada alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.59. The firm has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61.

Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sagen MI Canada Inc. will post 5.3200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 15th. Sagen MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Sagen MI Canada Company Profile (TSE:MIC)

Sagen MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Sagen MI Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagen MI Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.