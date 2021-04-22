SakeToken (SAKE) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $22.98 million and approximately $882,764.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SakeToken has traded down 35.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SakeToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00067380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00019118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00093248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.09 or 0.00694404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,220.32 or 0.08229996 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00046917 BTC.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 128,344,292 coins and its circulating supply is 80,914,186 coins. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SakeToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SakeToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SakeToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SakeToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.