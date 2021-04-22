salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,759 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in salesforce.com by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie increased their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,726 shares of company stock worth $37,765,810 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.68. 94,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095,678. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $150.67 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $215.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.14.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

