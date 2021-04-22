salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 0.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $4,513,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 369.9% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 31,426 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,738 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 206,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $982,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,017,874.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,726 shares of company stock valued at $37,765,810 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $230.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.27 and a 200-day moving average of $232.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $150.67 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

