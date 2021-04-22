Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Salisbury Bancorp has raised its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Salisbury Bancorp stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $121.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

