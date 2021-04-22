SALT Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $39.54 million and $282,724.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00072187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00020301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.11 or 0.00729569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00094542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.11 or 0.08011679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00049858 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

