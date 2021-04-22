Salzgitter (SZG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Salzgitter (ETR: SZG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.50 ($33.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Salzgitter had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/15/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €21.50 ($25.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR SZG opened at €26.18 ($30.80) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.48. Salzgitter AG has a 52 week low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 52 week high of €28.60 ($33.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.10.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

