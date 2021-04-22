Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 22,008 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,008 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $150.54 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The company has a market capitalization of $456.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

