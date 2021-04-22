Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

SAFM stock opened at $167.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 133.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $167.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.98 and its 200 day moving average is $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,383,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

