Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $589,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 268.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,016,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 63.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 42,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.