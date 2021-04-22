Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sanmina.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SANM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.24. 6,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $43.36.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.