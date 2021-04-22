Santiment Network Token (SAN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $442,302.00

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges. Santiment Network Token has a market capitalization of $20.48 million and approximately $442,302.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00069390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00019688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00094492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.20 or 0.00704912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.56 or 0.07893380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

Santiment Network Token (SAN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Santiment Network Token Coin Trading

