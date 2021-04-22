SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €132.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €132.00 ($155.29) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €129.00 ($151.76).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €116.70 ($137.29) on Thursday. SAP has a one year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a one year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market cap of $139.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €106.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €107.03.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

