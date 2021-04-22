SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €120.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €129.00 ($151.76).

SAP stock opened at €116.70 ($137.29) on Thursday. SAP has a 52 week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52 week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €107.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The stock has a market cap of $139.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.83.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

