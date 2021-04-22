SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €125.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €125.00 ($147.06) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €129.00 ($151.76).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €116.70 ($137.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.83. SAP has a one year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a one year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company’s fifty day moving average is €106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

