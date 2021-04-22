SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €134.00 by Baader Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €129.00 ($151.76).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €116.70 ($137.29) on Thursday. SAP has a 12-month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12-month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion and a PE ratio of 26.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of €106.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of €107.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.