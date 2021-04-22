SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $155.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.42.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE:SAP traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $143.58. The stock had a trading volume of 27,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,944. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $176.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. SAP’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in SAP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in SAP by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.