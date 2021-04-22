Sapphire (SAPP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $69,921.00

Sapphire (CURRENCY:SAPP) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000477 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $137.94 million and approximately $69,921.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00032790 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001218 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002795 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 553,051,406 coins and its circulating supply is 534,904,917 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com

Buying and Selling Sapphire

