Savix (SVX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Million

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Savix has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $701,287.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.49 or 0.00042283 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Savix has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00071833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.48 or 0.00737974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00094876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.02 or 0.08053207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00049632 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 93,903 coins and its circulating supply is 67,800 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

