SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $291.35 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.49. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,942.20 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.08.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

