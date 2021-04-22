Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.18

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and traded as low as $14.92. Sberbank of Russia shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 124,462 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99.

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers consumer, education, and car loans; mortgages; refinancing products; fixed- term, settlement, and online deposit accounts; trace and metal accounts; and credit, debit, bank, gift, and social cards.

