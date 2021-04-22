Scala Tops One Day Trading Volume of $514,624.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 177.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 165.5% against the dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $18.04 million and $514,624.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00060167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00270451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003787 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.62 or 0.00967854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,463.57 or 1.00163090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.06 or 0.00645191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,781,159,093 coins and its circulating supply is 9,981,159,093 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

