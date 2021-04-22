Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,398 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

