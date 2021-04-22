Schneider National (SNDR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY21 guidance at $1.45-1.60 EPS and its FY 2021

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Schneider National’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $28.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

