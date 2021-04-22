Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.90 (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SOI traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 290 ($3.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,495. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 280.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 262.53. The firm has a market cap of £777.90 million and a PE ratio of -114.80. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 186.06 ($2.43) and a one year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38.

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

