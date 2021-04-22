Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.90 (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
SOI traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 290 ($3.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,495. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 280.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 262.53. The firm has a market cap of £777.90 million and a PE ratio of -114.80. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 186.06 ($2.43) and a one year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38.
About Schroder Oriental Income Fund
