Schwab Charitable Fund Acquires 42,892 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,892 shares during the period. Robert Half International comprises approximately 1.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund owned about 0.12% of Robert Half International worth $10,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 91.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHI traded up $4.00 on Thursday, hitting $86.50. 26,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,523. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $83.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

