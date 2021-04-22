Schwab Charitable Fund Acquires 49,607 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,607 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after buying an additional 1,254,307 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after acquiring an additional 361,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.90. 159,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,252,991. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

