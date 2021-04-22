Schwab Charitable Fund Acquires 72,150 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,427 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72,150 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up 1.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1,004.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 83,006 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.72. 104,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,612,289. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.