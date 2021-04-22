Schwab Charitable Fund Buys 33,462 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.05.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB traded down $3.93 on Thursday, reaching $104.19. 33,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,535. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $112.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

