Schwab Charitable Fund Has $10.37 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,854 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund owned 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $10,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 64.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 118,764 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.99. 374,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,621,451. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 448,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,269,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.