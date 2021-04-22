Schwab Charitable Fund Has $10.73 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,773 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 1.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.63.

NYSE FDX traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $280.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,021. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.40 and its 200 day moving average is $269.41. The firm has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

